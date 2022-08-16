Former VMware, Cisco Exec Joins Google Cloud As Global VP

Google has hired Dominick Delfino as Global Vice President of Cyber Security Sales, following positions with some of the leading tech companies.

Google Cloud has been working to expand its presence in the cloud market. While Google Cloud is currently in third-place, CEO Thomas Kurian has set his sights on moving into second-place within the next few years. As part of that goal, he has slowly been reshaping the company’s leadership to better align with his vision.

Delfino is the latest part of that reshaping, sharing the news on LinkedIn that he accepted a position at Google Cloud:

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Global Vice President – Cyber Security Sales at Google! “

Delfino previously served as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Nutanix, CRO at Pure Storage, Senior VP at VMware, and VP at Cisco.