Former DHS CISA director Chris Krebs Will Headline SECtember

The Cloud Security Alliance has announced that former DHS CISA director Chris Krebs will be the feature speaker at the upcoming SECtember event.

The Cloud Security Alliance is focused on developing best practices, certifications and standards to help the cloud industry provide the necessary security. SECtember is the Alliance’s “first global event dedicated to the intersection of cloud and cybersecurity.”

Thought leaders from five continents are expected to attend the conference and benefit from the seminars, briefings and training sessions.

Chris Krebs, the former director of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), will be the featured speaker at the event. Prior to his role at CISA, Krebs had other roles at DHS, directed US cybersecurity policy at Microsoft, served in the George W. Bush administration and advised industry and government clients on cybersecurity.

“During his time leading CISA, Chris successfully elevated the security posture of our country’s most critical cyber infrastructure, and today, he continues to lead the charge to ensure that both the private and public sectors are fortified against escalating cyberattacks,” said Jim Reavis, co-founder and CEO, Cloud Security Alliance. “We are thrilled to have him join us at SECtember this year. His unfailing commitment to our national security, despite very challenging circumstances, serves as inspiration to us all.”

SECtember is scheduled to take place September 13 – 17, at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue, Washington. Interested parties should register here.