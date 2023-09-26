Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

ElectricVehicleTrends

Ford Pauses Work On Michigan EV Battery Plant

Ford has announced it is pausing work on a $3.5 billion Michigan EV battery plant, citing multiple factors for the decision....
Ford Pauses Work On Michigan EV Battery Plant
Written by Staff
Tuesday, September 26, 2023

    • Ford has announced it is pausing work on a $3.5 billion Michigan EV battery plant, citing multiple factors for the decision.

    According to The Detroit News, Ford declined to directly blame the United Auto Workers strike, instead blaming an unnamed multitude of issues.

    “We’re pausing work, and we’re going to limit spending on construction at Marshall until we’re confident about our ability to competitively run the plant,” Ford spokesman T.R. Reid told The Detroit News. The spokesman went on to blame a “number of considerations.”

    The news comes at a difficult time for Ford, and US automakers in general, as the strike takes its toll and the companies face increased pressure from non-unionized automakers, such as Toyota and Tesla.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |