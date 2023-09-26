Ford Pauses Work On Michigan EV Battery Plant

Ford has announced it is pausing work on a $3.5 billion Michigan EV battery plant, citing multiple factors for the decision.

According to The Detroit News, Ford declined to directly blame the United Auto Workers strike, instead blaming an unnamed multitude of issues.

“We’re pausing work, and we’re going to limit spending on construction at Marshall until we’re confident about our ability to competitively run the plant,” Ford spokesman T.R. Reid told The Detroit News. The spokesman went on to blame a “number of considerations.”

The news comes at a difficult time for Ford, and US automakers in general, as the strike takes its toll and the companies face increased pressure from non-unionized automakers, such as Toyota and Tesla.