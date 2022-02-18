Ford Mustang Mach-E Topples Tesla Model 3 in Consumer Reports Ranking

Tesla has been knocked off its throne, with Consumer Reports (CR) now recommending the Ford Mustang Mach-E as its top electric vehicle (EV).

The Tesla Model 3 has been CR’s EV Top Pick for the last two years. The Model 3 was a departure from previous models, being far more affordable, a point which helped it become the top-selling EV in the world.

Ford has made no secret about setting its sights on Tesla, coming out swinging with the Mustang Mach-E. The EV has now taken the coveted EV Top Pick award.

“The Mach-E crossover is wrapped in Mustang heritage and executed with the detail associated with a century-old automaker,” writes CR’s Jeff S. Bartlett. “We took instant notice, and so did car buyers. As a result, the Mustang Mach-E effectively bumped Tesla from the 10 Top Picks list this year.”

That doesn’t mean CR doesn’t recommend the Model 3. In fact, CR praises the vehicle’s range, technology, charging network, and a ride experience that’s closer to sports car than sedan. But the features Ford packed into the Mustang Mach-E helped push it over the edge.

“But the Mustang Mach-E is also very sporty, plus it’s more practical and easier to live with. The Ford is also quieter and rides better,” continues Bartlett. “Both cars have large infotainment center screens, but the Mach-E’s is far easier to operate and doesn’t require multiple steps to activate routine features, such as using the defroster or adjusting the mirrors, as with the Tesla. Also, the Mach-E has an edge when it comes to reliability, according to first-year results in our Annual Auto Surveys of CR members.”

One thing is clear: Ford has dealt Tesla a major blow, and will likely continue to make inroads against the original EV maker.