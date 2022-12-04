Ford Is Now the Second-Largest EV Maker

Ford has moved into second place among electric vehicle (EV) makers, passing Hyundai to take its place behind Tesla.

Ford has been transitioning to EVs like many automakers in the industry. The company has been aggressively restructuring, laying off thousands to better focus on EV development.

According to CNBC, Ford’s efforts seem to be paying off with the company selling 53,752 all-electric vehicles in the US through November. This gives the company a 7.4% share of the market, up from 5.7% the previous year.

While Ford’s move into the second spot is impressive, it’s still a far cry from Tesla, which sold 908,000 EVs worldwide through the third quarter. Nonetheless, the news is promising for Ford and illustrates the challenges Tesla will have maintaining its lead going forward.