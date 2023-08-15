Ford Hires Peter Stern, Former Apple VP of Services, to Oversee Its Own Services

Ford has hired Peter Stern, Apple’s former VP of Services and Eddie Cue’s heir apparent, to oversee its own software and services efforts.

Services are becoming an increasingly important element for automakers, with many turning to subscription services to boost their revenue. Stern will head up Ford’s newly created Ford Integrated Services division and reported directly to CEO Jim Farley. Stern’s division will be responsible for the business side of Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free driving service.

“This is transformational, because the cornerstone of our Ford+ plan is creating incredible customer services and experiences enabled by great hardware and software,” Farley said. “There’s simply no one in the world better able than Peter Stern to build this strategically vital part of our business.”

“I love creating new services businesses and this is the perfect chance to do just that,” Stern said. “The auto industry is undergoing an unprecedented transformation, from gas engines to electric vehicles and from human to autonomous driving.

“At the same time, the basis for differentiation is shifting from the vehicles alone to the integration of hardware, software and services. I’ll be in the middle of something truly historic and am particularly fortunate to do that at Ford, which has been democratizing automotive technology for 120 years and counting.

“You couple that with the Ford family’s involvement in the business and commitment to doing the right thing in the long term and this is really where I belong.”