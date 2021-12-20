Ford and Salesforce Partner on VIIZR, Small Business SaaS Tool

Ford and Salesforce are partnering on VIIZR, a Software as a Service (SaaS) tool designed for small businesses.

VIIZR is designed for small businesses, especially those whose workers operate in the field. Electricians, HVAC personnel, plumbers, and the like are ideal candidates, with VIIZR designed to help with scheduling, invoicing, and more.

The tool is built on Salesforce Field Service, as well as Ford Pro, Ford’s commercial vehicle and service business. The two companies hope to take advantage of the field service management market, estimated to be worth $3 billion annually in the US alone. The market is projected to double in the next six years, potentially making the two companies’ collaboration a major payoff.

“For more than 100 years, Ford has been the backbone of commercial business,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said. “Salesforce is the global leader in CRM and together, Ford is excited to bring advanced digital tools to the trades to help drive the productivity of their business.”

“Small business owners are the foundation of our communities, and every day across America plumbers, electricians and landscapers step into their Ford vehicles to build our economy,” said Marc Benioff, chair and co-CEO of Salesforce. “We’re thrilled that our incredible new partnership with Ford will help energize millions of entrepreneurs in the trades with the power of Salesforce so they can deliver for their customers and take their businesses to the next level.”