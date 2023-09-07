Flexport CEO Dave Clark Resigns

Dave Clark, Flexport CEO and former Amazon exec, has resigned as a result of a change in direction the company is taking.

Clark left Amazon in June 2022, after 23 years with the company, to take the top job at Flexport. Now, just a year later, Clark is leaving. The exec took to X to explain the reason why, saying it was the result of a change of direction Flexport and founder Ryan Peterson are taking.

Founders have the right to change their mind. I came to Flexport to do big things and that’s where I believe we were headed. Today, Ryan and I discussed his desire to to return to focusing on growth in the core freight business. In light of that, I feel that he is best suited to lead the company in that direction. As such, I will be resigning from my position at Flexport.

Clark says he remains a shareholder in the company and wished the best for it.