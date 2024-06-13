Fitbit Is Sunsetting Its Web Dashboard

Fitbit is sunsetting its Fitbit.com web dashboard, saying it will no longer be available after July 8, 2024.

The Fitbit.com web dashboard was launched when the company first launched its products, but the company says developments since then have made the dashboard unnecessary.

We launched Fitbit with the Fitbit.com web dashboard to offer users a new way to interact with and log their data. Since then we introduced the Fitbit app, a robust health and wellness app that includes the features users love about our Fitbit.com web dashboard and many other features that were exclusively developed for the app.

The company also says that being purchased by Google has also been a factor.