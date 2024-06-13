Fitbit Is Sunsetting Its Web Dashboard

Fitbit is sunsetting its Fitbit.com web dashboard, saying it will no longer be available after July 8, 2024.
The Fitbit.com web dashboard was launched when the company first launched its products, but the company says developments since then have made the dashboard unnecessary.
We launched Fitbit with the Fitbit.com web dashboard to offer users a new way to interact with and log their data. Since then we introduced the Fitbit app, a robust health and wellness app that includes the features users love about our Fitbit.com web dashboard and many other features that were exclusively developed for the app.
The company also says that being purchased by Google has also been a factor.
Combined with Google’s decades of being the best at making sense of data, it’s our mission to be one combined Fitbit and Google team. Consolidating the Fitbit.com dashboard into the Fitbit app is a part of that mission, and will allow us to focus on features that provide even more valuable insights to our users.
The data and features of the Fitbit.com dashboard are available in the Fitbit app which you can download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The web browser will no longer offer access to the Fitbit.com dashboard after July 8, 2024, but all your details and logging for activities, nutrition, sleep, and weight continue to be available in the Fitbit app.