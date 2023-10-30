Fired HP Employees Win Age Discrimination Settlement

Employees fired by HP and HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise) have won a multi-million settlement in a case that accused HP of engaging in age discrimination.

According to The Register, a group of Hewlett Packard employees over 40 were laid off in 2015 when the the company split into HP and HPE. The group sued the following year alleging age discrimination.

Now, seven years later, the plaintiffs have reached a settlement with HP and HPE, one in which the defendants admit zero guilt.

“Throughout the litigation, each Defendant has denied, and continues to deny, the allegations described above,” the plaintiffs’ lawyers wrote in the settlement notice.

The settlement made note of the reality that the case could drag on for years with neither side guaranteed a victory.

“The Parties are in a good position to evaluate the risks of continued litigation against the benefits of settlement,” the settlement notice noted. “While plaintiffs won several major motions … they recognize that this ongoing litigation poses significant risks.”