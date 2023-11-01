Fidelity Marks Down Its X (Twitter) Investment by 65%

In more bad news for X (Twitter), Fidelity has marked down its investment in the company by 65%.

Fidelity was one of the investors that backed Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of the social media giant, accounting for $300 million. According to Axios, however, the mutual fund has marked down its investment by 65%.

The revelation spells further trouble for X at a time when Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino are trying to reassure investors that the company is healthy. The platform saw a well-publicized drop in advertisers after Musk’s takeover and usage numbers have plummeted.