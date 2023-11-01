Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

SocialMediaNews

Fidelity Marks Down Its X (Twitter) Investment by 65%

In more bad news for X (Twitter), Fidelity has marked down its investment in the company by 65%....
Fidelity Marks Down Its X (Twitter) Investment by 65%
Written by Staff
Wednesday, November 1, 2023

    • In more bad news for X (Twitter), Fidelity has marked down its investment in the company by 65%.

    Fidelity was one of the investors that backed Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of the social media giant, accounting for $300 million. According to Axios, however, the mutual fund has marked down its investment by 65%.

    The revelation spells further trouble for X at a time when Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino are trying to reassure investors that the company is healthy. The platform saw a well-publicized drop in advertisers after Musk’s takeover and usage numbers have plummeted.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |