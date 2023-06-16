FCC Chair Wants to Investigate Broadband Data Caps

Federal Communications Commission Chair Jessica Rosenworcel wants to investigate how broadband data caps impact consumers.

Many broadband companies place limits on how much data customers can use before their internet is throttled, blocked, or additional charges assessed. Rosenworcel wants her fellow commissioners to join in investigating the practice.

Data caps, or usage limits, are a common practice where an internet service provider (ISP) restricts how much bandwidth or data a consumer uses, though many broadband ISPs temporarily or permanently refrained from enforcing or imposing data caps in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, the agency would like to better understand the current state of data caps, their impact on consumers, and whether the Commission should consider taking action to ensure that data caps do not cause harm to competition or consumers’ ability to access broadband Internet services.

Customers can also weigh in on how data caps impact them by going to www.fcc.gov/datacapstories.

“Internet access is no longer nice-to-have, but need-to-have for everyone, everywhere. As we emerge from the pandemic, there are many lessons to learn about what worked and what didn’t work, especially around what it takes to keep us all connected,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel. “When we need access to the internet, we aren’t thinking about how much data it takes to complete a task, we just know it needs to get done. It’s time the FCC take a fresh look at how data caps impact consumers and competition.”