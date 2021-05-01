FCC Announces Start Date for Emergency Broadband Program

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced the start date of its emergency broadband program.

The FCC proposed emergency broadband measures to help low-income families have reliable internet access. The global pandemic has shone a spotlight on the need for high-speed access, although the cost associated with it can be a challenge.

To combat this problem, Congress authorized the creation of a $3.2 billion initiative in 2020. The program will provide up to $50 for low-income households, and up to $75 for those on Tribal lands. The FCC has announced the program will begin on May 12.

“Families in every corner of the country have been struggling to get online throughout this pandemic,” said Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “For those families, we now say help is around the corner. In less than two weeks, we will have a new way for disconnected Americans to access the internet to carry out their day- to-day life, so they can reach the virtual classroom, take advantage of telehealth, and seek new employment opportunities. I’m proud of the work we’ve done as an agency to get this program off the ground in record time.”