Farmers Group New CEO Reneged on Remote Work, Employees Revolted

Insurance company Farmers Group is facing an employee revolt after its new CEO reneged on the company’s remote work promises.

Farmers Group was one of many companies that made remote work a permanent option last year. As The Wall Street Journal reports, many employees made drastic changes to their lives, including moving to new cities, selling vehicles, or expanding home offices.

New CEO Raul Vargas has thrown a wrench in those plans, however, telling employees they must report to the office at least three days a week. Needless to say, the news is not going over well within the company.

Employees have taken to the company’s internal social-media platform to express their disapproval.

“I was hired as a remote worker and was promised that was the company culture moving forward,” a worker who specializes in medical claims said in a post seen by WSJ. “This is seemingly a power move that is frankly disgusting.”

“I sold my house and moved closer to my grandkids,” posted another. “So sad that I made a huge financial decision based on a lie.”

Farmers is just one of many companies that is facing pushback over remote work and broken promises. How much companies will pay for those broken promises will largely depend on how far employees are willing to go to find new jobs.