Facebook Will Pay For News in France

Facebook has said it will pay for news in France, a departure from the company’s previous stance.

Facebook and Google have both received criticism for benefiting from the news industry, benefit they gain without paying. News organizations and legislators have started taking a harder stance against the practice in an effort to force Big Tech to pay for the content it uses.

Despite previously being opposed to paying, Facebook has reached an agreement with the APIG, an alliance of French newspapers, according to International Business Times. The agreement “means that people on Facebook will be able to continue uploading and sharing news stories freely amongst their communities, whilst also ensuring that the copyright of our publishing partners is protected.”

Pierre Louette, head of the APIG, praised the deal as one that will benefit the industry, providing “significant financing” for the individual organizations, “particularly the smallest of them.”