Facebook Rolling Out End-to-End Encryption in Messenger

Facebook has started rolling out end-to-end encryption (E2EE) across Messenger, continuing its efforts to bring E2EE across its platforms.

E2EE is the gold standard in secure communications, encrypting data so that only the sender and recipient can read the messages. WhatsApp already included E2EE for messaging, and recently rolled it out for chat backups.

The company is now implementing E2EE across Messenger. CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement in a Facebook post.