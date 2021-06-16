Facebook Poised for Slowest US Growth Ever in 2021

Facebook is poised to experience its slowest US growth ever in 2021, dropping to a mere 1%.

Facebook is the 800-pound gorilla among social media platforms, but it no longer enjoys the growth rate it once had, or that its up-and-coming competitors enjoy. Even so, 2021 will see the company’s growth rate drop to its lowest ever, according to Business Insider.

Much of the company’s challenges come from younger users abandoning the platform, or skipping it altogether, in favor of TikTok, Instagram and other, newer, hipper platforms. According to BI, Facebook will gain 19.4 million users 25 and older from 2019 to 2025. In spite of that, it will lose 4.1 million users ages 12 to 24 during the same period.

The low growth rate is just the latest issue the company is facing, adding to regulatory challenges, moderation controversies and the toxic culture that has come to define social media.