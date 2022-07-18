Facebook Is Testing Multiple Profiles per Account

In its quest to remain relevant in the face of newer, hipper rivals, Facebook is testing the ability to have multiple profiles per account.

Facebook may be the 800-pound gorilla in the social media space, but it is increasingly pressured by newer rivals that are capturing the younger market. According to BGR, Facebook is testing the ability to have up to five separate profiles per account.

The idea behind the feature is to give users an easy way to fine-tune who they share information with. For example, a user could have a work profile for colleagues but share more intimate information with their friends or family profile.

The new feature will not impact Facebook’s user statistics, as the company will only count accounts, not profiles. Nonetheless, fine-tuning the data people share on Facebook and with whom they share it seems like a wonderful way for Facebook to learn more about its users and a terrible idea for end-user privacy.