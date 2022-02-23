Facebook Launches Reels Globally

Facebook is expanding Reels globally, as the company continues to struggle against TikTok.

TikTok has taken the social media world by storm, leaving older, more established platforms to adapt and try to keep up. Facebook’s attempt to do so is Reels, its own take on short form videos. The feature launched in the US in September 2021, but Facebook has now brought it to its international users.

Today, we’re expanding the availability of Facebook Reels for iOS and Android to more than 150 countries across the globe. We’re also introducing better ways to help creators to earn money, new creation tools and more places to watch and create Facebook Reels.

Facebook is also including new ways for creators to monetize their Reels content.

Our Reels Play bonus program, part of our $1 billion creator investment, pays eligible creators up to $35,000 a month based on the views of their qualifying reels.

Given Facebook’s recent quarter, the company needs Reels to be a success.