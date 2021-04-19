Facebook Data Transfer Tool Now Supports WordPress and Google Docs

Facebook has updated its data transfer too, adding support for Google Docs and WordPress.

Like many online platforms, Facebook gives users the ability to download their data. Such services can provide a useful backup, or make it easier to use the data and posts in other mediums.

Facebook has expanded its service to include Google Docs, as well as WordPress and Blogger. The company is also renaming the tool to better reflect its new abilities.

To give people more control and choice over their data, today we’re introducing two new data portability types, Facebook posts and notes. People can now directly transfer their notes and posts to Google Docs, Blogger and WordPress.com. These updates extend the reach of the tool that already enables people to transfer their photos and videos to Backblaze, Dropbox, Google Photos and Koofr. To better reflect the range of data types people can now transfer to our partners’ services, we’re renaming the tool “Transfer Your Information.”

The tool is available in Facebook Settings > Your Facebook Information > Transfer Your Information.