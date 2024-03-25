Exploring Cybersecurity Strategies for Critical Infrastructure: Insights from Javier García Quintela, Chief Information Security Officer at Repsol

In an era of digital transformation and heightened cyber threats, organizations are grappling with safeguarding their critical infrastructure against evolving risks. Rock Studios recently sat down with Javier García Quintela, Chief Information Security Officer at Repsol, a multinational energy company at the forefront of the energy transition, to shed light on this complex issue. In this exclusive interview, Quintela shares his expertise on cybersecurity strategies for critical infrastructure and the imperative of integrating cybersecurity into company culture.

Repsol’s commitment to the energy transition underscores its proactive stance towards embracing alternative energy sources and reducing carbon emissions. As Quintela explains, this shift necessitates a robust cybersecurity posture to mitigate risks associated with digital transformation initiatives. Quintela emphasizes the need for organizations to balance cybersecurity with operational efficiency, particularly in environments where information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) converge.

Against the backdrop of an evolving threat landscape characterized by increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks, Quintela outlines three key strategies for critical infrastructure companies:

Understanding Cybersecurity as a Business Risk: Boards of directors must recognize cybersecurity as a business risk and assess its potential impact on organizational operations. This entails quantifying cyber threats and developing specific plans to achieve desired risk tolerance levels.

Staying Aware of Regulatory Requirements: Compliance with cybersecurity regulations, such as the NIS Directive in the EU and the SE Rule in the US, is essential. Boards must remain informed about evolving regulatory frameworks and ensure their organizations adhere to relevant laws and directives.

Investing in Resources and Specific Plans: Boards should support allocating resources and the development of comprehensive cybersecurity plans. This includes ongoing investments in cybersecurity controls and balancing security measures and operational needs.

Integral to effective cybersecurity is the integration of cybersecurity into company culture. Quintela underscores the importance of fostering a culture of cybersecurity awareness among employees at all levels. From business leaders making strategic decisions to frontline staff serving as the first line of defense against cyber threats, a culture where cybersecurity is ingrained in decision-making processes and everyday operations is paramount.

Quintela also discusses the criteria critical infrastructure companies consider when selecting trusted partners to assist in executing their OT cybersecurity roadmap. Compatibility, effectiveness, and innovation are key factors, ensuring that technology solutions are secure, adaptable, and capable of evolving alongside emerging threats.

Quintela’s insights underscore the critical role of cybersecurity in safeguarding critical infrastructure against cyber threats. By adopting proactive strategies, staying abreast of regulatory requirements, and fostering a culture of cybersecurity awareness, organizations can enhance their resilience and confidently navigate the cybersecurity landscape in an increasingly digitized world.