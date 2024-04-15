Ex-Microsoft Engineer Slams Windows 11 Performance As ‘Comically Bad’

Andy Young, an ex-Microsoft software engineer of 13 years, has slammed Windows 11’s performance, saying the Start Menu is “comically bad.”

Young took to X to demonstrate how bad the Windows 11 Start Menu really is, despite having a top-of-the-line computer.

The Windows 11 Start Menu is comically bad. This machine has a $1600 Core i9 CPU and 128 GB of RAM and this is the performance I often get. What is going on in Redmond? — Andy Young (@anerdguynow) | April 9, 2024

Young then went on to point out that Microsoft needs to listen to its users who are frustrated by the Windows 11 experience.

To be clear, I love Windows. I helped build parts of it. I want it to be as good as it once was. If data suggests the software you build frustrates a significant percentage of users, it means there’s work left to be done.

Once the standard in desktop operating systems, Windows has increasingly frustrated users, thanks to Microsoft’s controversial decisions. The company has been integrating advertising into Windows, aggressively promoting Edge using methods that mimic spam and is rumored to be moving Windows to a subscription model.

To make matters worse, Windows 10 is nearing end-of-life, but it’s estimated some 400 million PCs are not compatible with Windows 11, leaving users with few good options.

In its efforts to be a cloud, AI, and services company, Microsoft has been losing touch with the product that once defined it.