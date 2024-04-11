Windows 11 Taskbar Button May Bring ‘Recommendations’

Microsoft is once again toying with new ways to make the Windows 11 experience worse, this time with a “Recommended” button on the taskbar.

Microsoft has repeatedly been under fire for injecting ads into Windows 11, being overly aggressive with Edge ads, and for sending massive amounts of data to advertising companies. Unfortunately, it seems Microsoft shows no signs of slowing down.

According to Microsoft leaker Albacore, Microsoft is bringing a “Recommended” button to the Windows 11 taskbar, a button that probably does not bode well for users who want to be left alone.

A new button is coming to the Windows 11 Taskbar right alongside system ones like Task View, Widgets, etc. It’s called “Recommended” & has all strings stripped from production, guess the UI team doesn’t want people to know. Concerned about recommendations becoming this integral😬 — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) | April 9, 2024

Microsoft seems intent on completely changing its Windows business model. As the company has focused on the cloud and services, it seems hell-bent on turning Windows into another service, with rumors that it will begin charging a subscription for Windows 12.

If Albacore is right, and Microsoft introduces a “Recommended” button to Windows 11, it’s a safe bet users can expect even more ads in the future.