Even Beer Is Threatened by Cyberattacks As Coors Shuts Down Production

Molson Coors has announced in a regulatory filing that it halted its brewery operations as a result of a cyberattack — just when things were starting to look up.

Cyberattacks have become a common occurrence across industries, with new ones reported almost daily. Unfortunately, the threat has reached a new low, impacting the nation’s beer supply.

In a regulatory filing, the company says it suffered an attack on March 11, and is working around the clock to get its systems running again.

Although the Company is actively managing this cybersecurity incident, it has caused and may continue to cause a delay or disruption to parts of the Company’s business, including its brewery operations, production, and shipments.

Molson Coors doesn’t provide a timeline when operations will be up and running, but its predicament emphasizes that no companies are safe from cybersecurity threats.