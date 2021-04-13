EU Set to Ban AI-Based Mass Surveillance

The European Union is preparing to pass rules that would ban AI-based mass surveillance, in the strongest repudiation of surveillance yet.

According to Bloomberg, the EU is preparing to pass rules that would ban using AI for mass surveillance, as well as ranking social behavior. Companies that fail to abide by the new rules could face fines up to 4% of their global revenue.

The rules are expected to tackle a number of major and controversial areas where privacy is concerned. AI systems that manipulate human behavior, or exploit information about individuals and groups, would be banned. The only exceptions would be some public security applications.

Similarly, remote biometric ID systems in public places would require special authorization. Any AI applications considered ‘high-risk’ — such as ones that could discriminate or endanger people’s safety — would require inspections to ensure the training data sets are unbiased, and that the systems operate with the proper oversight.

Most importantly, the rules will apply equally to companies based within the EU or abroad.

The new rules could still change in the process of being passed into law but, as it stands now, the EU is clearly establishing itself as a protector of privacy where AI-based mass surveillance is concerned.