EU Regulators Take Aim At Google’s Ad Business, May Force a Sale

Google is in hot water with EU regulators over its ad business and may be forced to sell off part of its golden goose to satisfy concerns.

Google’s ad business has been under growing scrutiny since the company is one of the few that controls the full ad stack. Regulators say Google’s position puts it an unfair advantage over competitors, and the company has been accused of not giving competitors access to the data they need to properly compete with the search giant.

According to Reuters, EU regulators may force Google to sell off part of its ad business in an effort to level the playing field, a move that would have a major impact on the company’s bottom line.

As Bloomberg points out, the EU has already fined Google $8.6 billion. If this latest formal complaint moves forward, it could set the company up for even more fines, not to mention additional restrictions on how it conducts business moving forward.