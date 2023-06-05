EU Pushes For Companies to Label AI-Generated Content

The European Union is pushing for Google, Meta, and other companies to label AI-generated content in an effort to combat misinformation.

AI-generated content is a growing concern for content creators and lawmakers alike. In a series of posts on Twitter, Věra Jourová, EU Commission Vice President of Values and Transparency, outlined the measures the Commission wants to see companies take.

One of the biggest is a request that companies label AI content.

“Generative AI, like ChatGPT. A dedicated track within the Code should address it. Freedom of speech belongs to humans, not machines. 🔹these services cannot be used by malicious actors to generate disinformation 🔹such content must be recognized and clearly labelled to users.”

Much of the context of Jourová’s comments comes amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the battle over misinformation.

“This is not business as usual; what the Russians want is to undermine the support of the public opinion of our citizens for the support of Ukraine,” Jourová said Monday, according to UPI.

“We simply have to defend our interests, our democracy; we have also to defend our, I will say it, fight and war because what we do is support your claim to win the war.”

While Russia may serve as the backdrop for Jourová’s comments, there are many who would like to see stricter controls on AI, especially in the context of content creation. Only time will tell if the EU’s measures go into effect and how far-reaching they may be.