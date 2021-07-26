EU Gives Google Two Months to Clean Up Hotel and Flight Searches

Google has once again earned the ire of the EU, being given two months to clean up its flight and hotel search results before being penalized.

The EU has taken issue with how Google displays the prices for hotels and flights in its search results. The EU’s consumer watchdog agencies want Google to show fees and taxes as part of the final price, as well as clearly identify reference prices that are used in promotional discounts, Reuters reports.

“EU consumers cannot be misled when using search engines to plan their holidays. We need to empower consumers to make their choices based on transparent and unbiased information,” EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said.

Google is being given two months to make the necessary adjustments. If it fails to do so, there may be further discussion and possible sanctions.