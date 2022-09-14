EU Gearing Up to Regulate the Metaverse

The metaverse may be a long way from widespread adoption, but the EU is already gearing up to regulate it.

Companies large and small are racing to develop the metaverse and various virtual reality environments. While there are different competing visions of what those realities should look like, the EU wants to make sure they are regulated.

In a letter of intent, EU president Ursula von der Leyen outlined the first details of the bloc’s goals:

“This is about building a better future for the next generation and making ourselves more resilient and more prepared for challenges to come,” von der Leyen writes.

“This starts with implementing what has already been agreed. This includes implementing the landmark agreements on the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act which saw the EU take global leadership in regulating the digital space to make it safer and more open. We will continue looking at new digital opportunities and trends, such as the metaverse.”

The letter does not go into further details, but one thing is abundantly clear: The metaverse will not be an unregulated Wild West…at least not if the EU has anything to say about it.