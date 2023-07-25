EU Adopts Law to Deploy EV Charging Stations Every 60 KM

The EU has adopted a new law that will see an explosion of EV charging stations by 2025, with a station placed every 60 km (37 miles) on EU highways.

The EU is aggressively moving forward with legislation to promote EVs, but its latest law could solve one of the biggest challenges to EV adoption: range anxiety.

The bloc plans to deploy charging stations every 60 km on the main EU transport corridors, also knows as the ‘trans-European transport (TEN-T) network.’ The stations will provide 150kW. These stations must be installed by 2025. These stations will be for passenger vehicles and vans.

At the same time, chargers for heavy-duty vehicles will need to be installed every 60 km on the core TEN-T network by 2025, providing at least 350kW. Coverage on the broader TEN-T network will be provided every 100 km (62 miles) beginning in 2025, with complete TEN-T coverage by 2030.

“The new law is a milestone of our ‘Fit for 55’ policy providing for more public recharging capacity on the streets in cities and along the motorways across Europe,” said Raquel Sánchez Jiménez, Spanish Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda. “We are optimistic that in the near future, citizens will be able to charge their electric cars as easily as they do today in traditional petrol stations.”