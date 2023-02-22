Ericsson Mobility Report: 5G Subs Top One Billion in 2022

5G subscriptions hit a major milestone in 2022, topping one billion globally and growing by 136 million in Q4.

Ericsson just released its Ericsson Mobility Report Q4 2022 Update, detailing the state of the wireless industry around the world. Globally, mobile subscriptions hit 8.4 billion, with mobile broadband accounting for 86% of all mobile subscriptions.

According to the report, 5G not tops one billion subscriptions globally. Some 235 service providers are now offering commercial 5G services, with 35 providers offering 5G standalone (SA) networks.

Interestingly, while there are 8.4 billion mobile subscriptions, only 6.1 billion of them are unique mobile subscribers. Ericsson says the difference is attributed to some individuals having multiple devices, subscriptions that are optimized for different types of calls, as well as some inactive subscriptions.

Overall, however, the report shows the speed with which 5G is being adopted, outpacing its predecessor.