Ericsson Awarded Smaller Share of 5G Network Market

Ericsson has been warning the ongoing sanctions against Huawei could impact its own business in China, and that appears to be happening.

Huawei has been under pressure around the world, with multiple countries banning the telecom equipment maker from participating in their 5G networks over security concerns. Ericsson has warned it could suffer retaliation.

The company has confirmed it has only been awarded a 2% market share for the 700 MHz round of 5G network development. In contrast, the company received 11% of the 2.6 GHz rollout.

Ericsson’s issues illustrate the challenges countries and companies are increasingly facing as technology becomes more nationalized.