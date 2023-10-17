Advertise with Us
Epic Lays Off Half of Bandcamp Daily Staff

Epic has laid off roughly half of Bandcamp Daily staff after selling the rest of the platform to Songtradr....
Written by Staff
Tuesday, October 17, 2023

    • Epic has laid off roughly half of Bandcamp Daily staff after selling the rest of the platform to Songtradr.

    According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Epic announced it was selling its Bandcamp music distribution service to Songtradr in late September. At the time, Songtradr said it would not be taking on all Bandcamp employees as part of the deal.

    The outlet reports that Epic has laid off roughly half of the remaining Bandcamp Daily staff, the group that comprises the editorial arm of Bandcamp. The news was confirmed by multiple posts on X from Bandcamp Daily staff.

    officially laid off from bandcamp, after two weeks of waiting in limbo with many of my fellow colleagues. unsurprisingly there has been no humanity extended in this process. our union will prosper though.

    still working at brick, still freelancing, so don’t be a stranger!

    Atoosa Moinzadeh (@atoosamoinzadeh) — October 16, 2023

    about half the company was laid off today. some of the most incredible people i’ve ever worked with, including two of my amazing editorial colleagues @diamonde and @atoosamoinzadeh and most of the incredible support staff among many others. this is a loss, no two ways about it

    jj skolnik (@modernistwitch) — October 16, 2023

