Elon Musk Will Sell 10% of Tesla Stake to Pay Taxes Following Twitter Poll

Elon Musk left his fate to Twitter to decide, and says he will now sell 10% of his Tesla stock to pay more taxes.

The amount of money billionaires are taxed has become a hot-button topic in Washington, with many lawmakers wanting higher taxes for the ultra-rich. In a Twitter thread Musk highlighted that his wealth is almost entirely tied up in stocks, since he doesn’t take a salary or bonus.

Note, I do not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock. — Lorde Edge (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

Musk put the issue to a poll, vowing to abide by the results.

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this? — Lorde Edge (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021