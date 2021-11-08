Elon Musk Will Sell 10% of Tesla Stake to Pay Taxes Following Twitter Poll

Elon Musk left his fate to Twitter to decide, and says he will now sell 10% of his Tesla stock to pay more taxes.
The amount of money billionaires are taxed has become a hot-button topic in Washington, with many lawmakers wanting higher taxes for the ultra-rich. In a Twitter thread Musk highlighted that his wealth is almost entirely tied up in stocks, since he doesn’t take a salary or bonus.
Note, I do not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock.
— Lorde Edge (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021
Musk put the issue to a poll, vowing to abide by the results.
Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock.
Do you support this?
— Lorde Edge (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021
I will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes
— Lorde Edge (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021