Elon Musk Stood Up Vladimir Putin in ClubHouse

Not just anyone can stand up the Russian president, but that appears to be exactly what Elon Musk did.

Musk tweeted at the Kremlin’s official account in February, inviting Putin to join him for a chat on the invite-only Clubhouse social media app.

было бы большой честью поговорить с вами — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2021

According to Bloomberg, it appears the Kremlin was at least interested in the possibility.

“It’s undoubtedly a very interesting offer, but we need to know what he means, what’s he’s proposing,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters at the time, adding, “we’ll check it out first and then we’ll respond.”

It appears that Elon Musk never responded to the Kremlin’s follow-up attempts, ensuring a Clubhouse sit down never happened.

“Apparently there was some kind of misunderstanding,” said Peskov. “Most likely, this matter is exhausted.”

Musk has been known for some brash actions in the past, but standing up Vladimir Putin certainly ranks up there. Hopefully, the slight won’t impact Tesla’s business in Russia.