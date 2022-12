Elon Musk has posted a poll, and promised to abide by the results, asking if users want him to resign as Twitter CEO.

Since Musk’s takeover of Twitter, the tech mogul has made a series of decisions that have drawn widespread criticism and left fans, critics, and skeptics wondering what his end-game is.

The CEO posted his latest poll, promising to abide by the results. At the time of writing, the poll still had roughly four hours left.