Elon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to a Duel for Ukraine

Elon Musk is at it again, taking to Twitter to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin to a duel for Ukraine.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has been an outspoken supporter of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, even sending Starlink satellite equipment to help the country stay connected to the internet. Musk has ramped up his support even more, offering to fight Putin one-on-one over Ukraine’s future.

“I hereby challenge Владимир Путин (Vladimir Putin) to single combat

“Stakes are Україна (Ukraine)”

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk), March 14, 2022

Such a hypothetical scenario would be the ultimate match-up of aged experience vs youthful(ish) health, and one Musk seems intent on.

“Do you agree to this fight? @KremlinRussia_E”

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk), March 14, 2022