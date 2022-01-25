Elon Musk Challenges McDonald’s to Accept Dogecoin

Elon Musk is once again serving as Dogecoin’s most influential — albeit unofficial — pitchman, pressuring McDonald’s to accept it as payment.

Dogecoin may have begun as a meme, but the cryptocurrency has become a major player in the crypto market, at one point even being the fourth-most valuable crypto.

Elon Musk, a big Doge fan, is now pressuring McDonald’s to accept it as payment in a recent tweet.

I will eat a happy meal on tv if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk), January 25, 2022

Like many of Musk’s tweets, his challenge to McDonald’s went viral, quickly racking up over 210K likes, at time of writing. Burger King even got in on the action, with a reply of their own to Musk and McDonald’s.

only a king knows what da coin do