Elon Musk a Social Media Influencer? Tesla CEO Teases the Possibility

Elon Musk is well-known for his social media presence, but the Tesla CEO is teasing a full-time switch to social media influencer.

Musk has long been a vocal Twitter user, boosting cryptocurrencies, taking jabs at rivals and discussing upcoming Tesla features. His tweets have even landed him in hot water with the SEC, but that hasn’t slowed the CEO down.

In one of his latest tweets, Musk teases the possibility of trading in his jobs as CEO of Tesla and SpaceX for that of social media influencer.

thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

In all likelihood, this is just another one of Musk’s famous attempts at humor — but only time will tell.