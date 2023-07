Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes just had two years taken off her prison sentence, although it’s not clear why the reduction occurred.

First spotted by Gizmodo, Holmes is scheduled for release December 29, 2032, according to the Bureau of Prisons website. Holmes was originally sentenced to serve 11 years and three months.

As the outlet points out, Theranos COO Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani similarly saw his sentence reduced by two years, with his new release date slated for April 11, 2034.