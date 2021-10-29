El Salvador Buys 420 Bitcoin, Pushing It Over $60,000

El Salvador has purchased an additional 420 bitcoin, helping to drive the price over $60,000.
El Salvador made headlines when it adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The country has made previous purchases of the crypto, with the latest one bringing its total to 1,120 bitcoin, according to Reuters. At current values, El Salvador’s bitcoin is worth approximately $68 million.
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced the purchase on Twitter.
It was a long wait, but worth it.
We just bought the dip!
420 new #Bitcoin🇸🇻
— Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) October 27, 2021