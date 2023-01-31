E3 2023 May Be Missing Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony

Despite being the first E3 in four years, E3 2023 may be missing the biggest console makers: Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony.

IGN reports that none of the three biggest console makers plan to attend E3, citing unnamed sources. No reasons were given for the three companies skipping the event, and none of the three replied to IGN’s request for comment.

The news is even more interesting since Xbox CEO Phil Spencer seemed to voice support for E3 and the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) just a week ago.

“E3 is just, to me, one of the seminal moments of gaming. I love the history of going down to LA, thousands of people there, getting to see great new things…getting to see people in the industry, the fan events that we’ve had. I definitely want that to continue,” Spencer told IGN.

“Xbox is on the board of the ESA, and I think a successful and healthy ESA is critical to what we’re trying to go do. So we place our showcase, like we always have done, at a time where hopefully it’s convenient for press and even consumers that are going to the E3 event, and that’s what we’re trying to do now. We will continue to work with ESA in terms of their plans. As I said, we’re on the board, and we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to help make the E3 successful.”

It’s likely Xbox plans on timing any announcements it may have to coincide with E3, giving it a chance to cash in on the hype without having a presence at the event. It’s unclear if the other two console makers have similar plans.