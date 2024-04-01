e.l.f. Beauty CFO Mandy Fields Discusses Growth and Inclusion

In a dynamic interview on the New York Stock Exchange YouTube Channel, Mandy Fields, the Chief Financial Officer of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. provided illuminating perspectives on the company’s evolution, 20th-anniversary celebration, and steadfast commitment to diversity and innovation.

As e.l.f. Beauty commemorated its two decades of existence with the ringing of the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange; Fields exuded excitement about the milestone occasion. “Super exciting,” she exclaimed, reflecting on the company’s vibrant presence at the stock exchange and engaging activities organized for employees and guests alike.

Delving into e.l.f. Beauty’s inclusivity ethos, Fields emphasized the company’s dedication to diversity at every level of its operations. “We Champion diversity and inclusion at the highest levels of power,” she affirmed. “We are one of four out of 4,200 publicly traded companies that has a board that’s at least two-thirds women and a third diverse.”

Fields went on to highlight the importance of e.l.f. Beauty’s diverse workforce serves its diverse customer base. “Within the walls of e.l.f. Beauty, we feel it’s essential that our employee base reflects the community we serve,” she explained. “We have over 70% women, over 40% diverse, and over 65% Gen Z or Millennial in our employee base.”

Discussing the company’s recent successes, Fields attributed much of e.l.f. Beauty’s growth to strategic investments in marketing and digital platforms. “If you go back five or six years ago, we were only investing about 7% of our net sales behind marketing and digital,” she revealed. “Today, we’re investing about 24%,” she added, noting the substantial increase in investment and the impressive returns it has generated.

Fields also emphasized the pivotal role of product innovation in e.l.f. Beauty’s success, citing the company’s “Holy Grail strategy” as a key growth driver. “We are known for our Holy Grail strategy,” she explained. “Our power grip primer, our halo glow liquid filter—these items have Holy Grail status.”

Looking ahead, Fields expressed confidence in e.l.f. Beauty’s ability to continue driving positive change in the beauty industry. “With a steadfast commitment to inclusivity, innovation, and community engagement, e.l.f. Beauty remains poised to inspire and empower consumers around the globe,” she affirmed.

As the interview concluded, Fields’s passion for e.l.f. Beauty’s mission and values resonated strongly, underscoring the company’s status as a trailblazer in the beauty landscape.