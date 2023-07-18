Don’t Expect a Major Performance Gain From the Google Pixel 8

Users disappointed in the performance of Google’s Pixel 7 series, or the new Pixel Fold, may also be disappointed with the upcoming Pixel 8.

According to TechRadar, the Pixel 8 may not feature a major performance boost over its predecessor. The new model will reportedly be powered by the Google Tensor G3, rather than the G2 that powers the current generation.

While there has been talk of the G3 offering a boost to graphics and gaming, many of the other features appear to be only marginally improved over the Pixel 7. As a result, it’s hard to say just how much of a performance boost the new model will feature, but there’s certainly cause for concern.

Gaming is one of the main areas where Google’s Pixel line has come up short compared to rival flagship phones. The G2 is not quite as powerful as competing chips and, at least in the case of the Pixel Fold, there have been heat issues reported.

Only time will tell if the Pixel 8 delivers or disappoints.