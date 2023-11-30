Dollar Tree Data Breach Impacts Millions

Dollar Tree revealed it is the victim of a data breach, one impacting some two million individuals.

According to BleepingComputer, the store chain says 1,977,486 people were impacted as a result of its service provider, Zeroed-In Technologies, being hacked. The Zeroed-In incident occurred August 7 and 8, 2023.

BleepingComputer says the Zeroed-In hackers were able to obtain private information for Dollar Tree and Family Dollar employees.

“While the investigation was able to determine that these systems were accessed, it was not able to confirm all of the specific files that were accessed or taken by the unauthorized actor,” reads a letter sent to those impacted.

“Therefore, Zeroed-In conducted a review of the contents of the systems to determine what information was present at the time of the incident and to whom the information relates.”