DOJ Launches Investigation of Tesla Over Self-Driving Claims

Tesla is being investigated by the Department of Justice over the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) and Autopilot claims.

Tesla has been in the news on multiple occasions for its self-driving tech, and often not in a good way. There have been numerous instances of individuals relying on FSD and Autopilot too much, believing the tech is more capable than it is. This has predictably led to crashes and near-crashes. The state of California has even banned Tesla from using the term “Full Self-Driving” to describe its driver assist system.

According to an SEC filing, it appears the DOJ is investigating the company’s claims. While acknowledging it had previously been investigated over CEO Elon Musk’s threatening to take the company private, Telsa revealed the current investigation:

Separately, the company has received requests from the DOJ for documents related to Tesla’s Autopilot and FSD features. To our knowledge no government agency in any ongoing investigation has concluded that any wrongdoing occurred. We cannot predict the outcome or impact of any ongoing matters. Should the government decide to pursue an enforcement action, there exists the possibility of a material adverse impact on our business, results of operation, prospects, cash flows and financial position.

We will continue to follow developments and update as more information becomes available.