Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

ApplicationDevelopmentNews

DMA News: EU Taking Another Look At Apple’s iMessage

The EU is taking another look at Apple's iMessage, as well as Microsoft's Bing, to see if those services should be regulated by the Digital Markets Act (DMA)....
DMA News: EU Taking Another Look At Apple’s iMessage
Written by Matt Milano
Monday, October 9, 2023

    • The EU is taking another look at Apple’s iMessage, as well as Microsoft’s Bing, to see if those services should be regulated by the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

    The EU rolled out the DMA in an effort to regulate Big Tech and level the playing field for small rivals. The DMA calls for gatekeeper companies to make their services interoperable with those of rivals.

    Apple and Microsoft initially argued — successfully — that their services did not have enough users in the EU to cross the threshold where they would fall under the DMA. According to Reuters, however, the EU Commission is asking Apple and Microsoft’s users and rivals whether their services should fall under the DMA after all.

    If Apple’s iMessage is found to be a gatekeeper service, it would force Apple to make iMessage interoperable with services like Signal, WhatsApp, and Google’s RCS messaging.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |