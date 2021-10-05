Disney and Facebook Execs Raise Funding for Live Video Startup 100ms

Execs from Disney and Facebook have raised $4.5 million for their live video infrastructure startup, 100ms.

The global pandemic has brought videoconferencing front and center, as remote and hybrid work have transformed the workplace. For many companies, that has involved relying on Zoom, Teams, Slack or another platform.

100ms is working to make it easy for a company to add live video to their own apps in a matter of hours, providing the infrastructure necessary.

“Being a video engineer all my life, I understand the complexity of adding live video at scale. For a long time, this infrastructure has only been available to very few developers. We started 100ms to build live video infrastructure for the world. Our SDKs are supported on all platforms including ios/android/web and are equipped to build high quality video along with all the edge cases in just a few lines of code. Our infrastructure is designed to handle the scale and offers super low latency across the world,” commented Kshitij Gupta, co- founder and CEO, 100ms.

Aniket Behera, co-founder and COO added: “Zoom is getting unbundled. Huge markets are being unlocked which are now leveraging white labelled video/audio – edtech, telehealth, gaming retail, fitness, audio rooms among others. 100ms aims to be the infrastructure layer for all these industries.”