Dish Taps 10x People to Manage Its 5G Phone Number Inventory

Dish Network has selected 10x People, LLC to manage its 5G phone number inventory as the company builds out its 5G network.

Dish has been steadily working to deploy its 5G network, with a beta available at the end of September. The company is looking to become the fourth nationwide carrier, replacing Sprint after it was bought out by T-Mobile. The move is important for the company, providing it a way to diversify beyond its satellite TV business, especially as more consumers turn to TV streaming options.

As part of the process, Dish must have a way to manage its inventory of phone numbers, and is tapping 10x People to provide the solution.

“As we continue to build our innovative 5G network, 10x People will play a central role in our number management process as we track, monitor and report this important part of our inventory,” said Atilla Tinic, chief information officer, DISH. “10x People’s cloud-native solution will seamlessly integrate with our other OSS/BSS systems, extend our TN management capabilities as we roll out new areas of service, and serve as an innovative platform for the ongoing evolution of our subscriber identity management.”

“10x People is committed to helping connect end users to DISH’s fully-virtualized, first-of-its-kind network through telephone number solutions,” said Lisa Marie Maxson, CEO, 10x People. “Being selected as a TN management supplier by a technology innovator like DISH is an honor and speaks to our position as a leader in scalable numbering solutions for 5G networks.”