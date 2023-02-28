Dish Network Customer Data Stolen in Ransomware Attack

More details have emerged regarding Dish Network’s recent outage, including the fact that customer data was stolen in the incident.

Dish began experiencing major issues Thursday morning, with employees unable to work or access internal systems. The company’s website was also down. At the time, CEO Erik Carlson chalked it up to an “internal outage.”

In a filing with the SEC, however, the company has admitted the issue was the result of a ransomware attack, one that compromised customer data:

On February 27, 2023, the Corporation became aware that certain data was extracted from the Corporation’s IT systems as part of this incident. It is possible the investigation will reveal that the extracted data includes personal information. The measures described above are continuing while the Corporation, with the assistance of third-party experts and advisors, investigates the extent of the cyber-security incident.

The company is working to restore the impacted services and is working with law enforcement.